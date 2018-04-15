Site logo

Chinese GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
15/04/2018

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3
Ricciardo Red Bull USU MN SN
Bottas Mercedes SU MN
Raikkonen Ferrari SU MN
Hamilton Mercedes SU MN
Verstappen Red Bull USU MN SN
Hulkenberg Renault USU MN SN
Alonso McLaren SN MN
Vettel Ferrari SU MN
Sainz Renault USU MN SN
Magnussen Haas SU MN
Ocon Force India SN SN USN
Perez Force India USU SN SN
Vandoorne McLaren SN MN
Stroll Williams SN MN
Sirotkin Williams SN MN SU
Ericsson Sauber SN MN
Grosjean Haas USU MN USU
Gasly Toro Rosso MN SN USN
Leclerc Sauber SN MN
Hartley Toro Rosso USN MN SN

