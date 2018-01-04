Di Resta to take part in Formula E rookie test

Paul di Resta is one of twenty drivers who will take part in a Formula E rookie test in Marrakesh next weekend.

The test takes place on Sunday, 14 January, the day after the third round of the 2017/18 championship takes place on the Moroccan street track.

Di Resta, who took part in a 'shoot-out' with Robert Kubica for the second Williams seat alongside Lance Stroll, had a disappointing season in DTM last year, but his hopes of an F1 return - which has the backing of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff - were given a boost when he stepped into Felipe Massa's car in Hungary at just an hours' notice after the Brazilian was taken ill.

However, with Williams seemingly opting for the roubles that Sergey Sirotkin can provide, Formula E appears to be the di Resta's best option.

The closed test is exclusively for drivers who have never held an eLicence, and will run over two sessions across the day with each driver allowed one new set of tyres and a used set of tyres for the duration.

Also taking part in the test is Antonio Giovinazzi, who will drive the DS Virgin car, while di Resta will be joined by Pietro Fittipaldi - grandson of Emerson Fittipaldi - at Jaguar.