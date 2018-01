About that Bottas helmet design competition...

"We're giving YOU the chance to design Valtteri's new helmet!" declared Mercedes on Twitter yesterday.

"The winning entry will be his primary helmet design for the 2018 season! The winner also gets a signed replica of their helmet design."

The tweet included a personal video message from the Finnish driver, who revealed his excitement at the competition and said that the winning design will be revealed before testing gets underway at the end of next month.

The competition follows a similar call in 2017 when more than 8,000 entries were received when Lewis Hamilton asked for a new look for his helmet.

While some of the suggestions were better than others - one fan suggesting a helmet featuring images of Nico Rosberg - the winning entry (pictured) came from 41-year-old Brazilian, Rai Caldato.

Caldato is no ordinary fan however, he is a professional designer who has not only worked with Alan Mosca, son of Sid Mosca, the creator of Ayrton Senna's iconic helmet, but has previously won competitions including that to design the helmet worn by Bruno Senna in the 2010 Brazilian Grand Prix to commemorate his Uncle in what would have been his 50th year.

While the concept is welcome, and is certainly gaining the required publicity, as fans of all ages eagerly think about their designs, it would be good to know that 'ordinary' race fans really are in with a shout rather than professional designers.