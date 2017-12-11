Pirelli reveals compounds for opening three races of 2018

Pirelli has revealed the tyre compounds to be used in the opening three races of the 2018 F1 season, the Australian, Bahrain and Chinese Grands Prix.

In Australia, the ultrasoft, supersoft and softs will be used, the same three compounds used this year.

One set of soft and one set of supersofts must be available for the race and one of them must be used at some point in the race, while the ultrasoft is the assigned tyre for Q3 in qualifying.

In Bahrain, the supersoft, softs and mediums will be used, again the same three compounds used this year.

One set of medium and one set of softs must be available for the race and one of them must be used at some point in the race, while the supersoft is the assigned tyre for Q3 in qualifying.

Finally, China will witness Pirelli increase the step between the compounds as the ultrasofts, softs and mediums will be used, the supersofts having been used in favour of the ultras this year.

One set of medium and one set of softs must be available for the race and one of them must be used at some point in the race, while the ultrasoft is the assigned tyre for Q3 in qualifying.

Selections for long-haul events have to be made 14 weeks in advance; for European races the deadline is 8 weeks in advance.