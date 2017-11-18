Renault duo look ahead to Abu Dhabi

A fired-up Nico Hulkenberg is ready to end his maiden season with the team on a bright note.

What is Yas Marina like to drive?

Nico Hulkenberg: The circuit itself is quite amazing and the facilities are really impressive. It's a long lap with a weird rhythm so it's key to get comfortable with the change of flow. The corners are a lot different to each other so it's vital to find a good balance, get accustomed to the conditions and master it. Abu Dhabi is a really fun place for a season finale. I've finished in the top seven three times in the last three years so I'm looking forward to it and ready to fight for some points.

How do you reflect on Brazil?

NH: It's certainly positive to pick up one point after such a frustrating run in recent months. In terms of pace, we weren't as strong as we would like to be but we did the best we could. The Constructors' Championship will go down to the wire for sixth in Abu Dhabi and I'm really relishing the challenge. The track should suit us better than Interlagos. It's the season finale, there's plenty at stake and that makes me very excited.

What's been the story of your season?

NH: This year has been about progress and development. I've got to know a new team, and one that has been developing strongly over the course of the year. We've made progress with the car and our performance. Of course, we've wanted more in terms of results, but I think we have put many things in place behind the scenes, which will enable us to fight for better positions in the future, and that's always been the aim.

What's your aim for the final Grand Prix of the season?

NH: I head to Abu Dhabi hoping to score well. I want to kick back on Sunday night at Yas Marina with the team and celebrate a job well done.

Carlos Sainz will conclude his short and promising relationship with the R.S.17 as he heads out for his fourth time in Renault colours at the season finale.

What do you think of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Carlos Sainz: I enjoy that this race is at night, I've done well under the lights this year so it would be nice to repeat that form. The atmosphere is always good in Abu Dhabi as it's the last race of the year which makes it quite a special event. The facilities are incredible there and it's pretty cool to start the race in sunlight and finish at night time, I like that!

What are your thoughts after Brazil?

CS: I left Brazil with a positive mindset as I'm starting to feel at home in the car and we head to Abu Dhabi with confidence and an aim for points. It's going to be a tight fight in the championship for sixth, but we are ready for the challenge.

How do you look back on your first three races with the team?

CS: There's been a lot to learn but I think we've been able to face the challenge in a positive manner. It's been an education for me to come to a manufacturer team, and there's been a lot to do because of joining mid-season. I'm still on a steep learning curve with the car so I hope for another step forward in Abu Dhabi.

What are your goals for the final race?

CS: Of course, I want to qualify and finish in the top ten. We've definitely had strong positives from every Grand Prix so far and I want to continue that to finish the year with a smile on my face.