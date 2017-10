No further action on Verstappen

Stewards to take no further action over Max Verstappen following Q3 incident with Valtteri Bottas

While Verstappen claimed there was no incident, Bottas insisted the Red Bull driver had ruined his lap and cost him a place further up the grid following the incident in Turns 12 and 13.

The Stewards examined multiple angles of video evidence and radio calls to Verstappen, and heard from the driver himself as well as Bottas team representatives.

The deemed that Verstappen was clearly aware from the team radio and using his mirrors that Bottas was approaching on a hot lap. He moved from the racing line on the exit of turn 12 to avoid impeding the Mercedes.



Though Verstappen did move slowly from the racing line which could have affected Bottas, the Stewards did not consider this as impeding.