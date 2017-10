Magnussen given all-clear

Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear following the stomach bug that saw him miss the drivers' briefing on Friday.

"Happy to report Kevin Magnussen feeling much better," revealed Haas on social media ahead of today's practice session. "Doctors gave him the thumbs up. Business as usual for the Dane today."

The FIA gave the Dane dispensation to go home early and miss the briefing on the understanding that its medical delegate would assess his fitness this morning.

Rumours of a collective sigh of disappointment from rival drivers throughout the paddock remain unconfirmed.