Hamilton wins but Vettel keeps title fight alive... just

Believe us when we say that we are not being selfish when we admit to not wanting to see the title wrapped up today.

Admittedly, like broadcasters, specialist magazines and other F1 websites, advertising is our life blood, and the resultant drop in readership should Lewis Hamilton secure the title with three races remaining would be severely damaging.

No, we speak as race fans, and not the sort that fit into any of Liberty Media's various boxes. While we accept the title belongs to Hamilton we want to see what sort of comeback - if any - Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari can mount in reaction to the recent disasters.

Certainly on Friday it appeared as though the nightmare continued, while Saturday witnessed a strong revival.

Despite the mutual backslapping earlier in the season, when Lewis and Sebastian insisted how fantastic it was to be battling one another, we haven't really seen the pair go head to head... wheel to wheel, not unless you count the abomination that was Baku.

What better time therefore, for Sebastian to take the fight to Lewis and Mercedes, to show what might have been, what may yet follow in 2018.

For his part, Hamilton has been on electrifying form all weekend, quickest in every single session, every inch the world champion. On the other hand, right up until Q3, Seb has looked a little nervous.

Then again, his comment about the car feeling like 'jelly' is something we can all relate to, something feeling not quite right and therefore unsettling us, compromising our zone.

With an eye on events in Singapore it's pointless to start analysing what might happen at the start, other than to say that Turn 1 is notorious and a number of drivers here today have form.

In its determination to derail Hamilton, Ferrari has introduced a number of updates, and thus far they appear to be working.

Renault also has an update, in the form of a new-spec engine, but since it was only made available to Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo out-qualified him, we have yet to see its real worth.

Talking of Max, the Red Bull driver is one of several to incur a grid penalty or two, though of these Stroll's and Magnussen's are for impeding fellow drivers in qualifying rather than new engine elements.

At the time of writing the order is: Hamilton, Vettel, Bottas, Ricciardo, Raikkonen, Ocon, Sainz, Alonso, Perez, Massa, Kvyat, Grosjean, Ericsson, Wehrlein, Stroll, Verstappen, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Hartley and Vandoorne. Though this could still change. Indeed, it's different from the grid released earlier due to an engine change for Vandoorne - so much for that new Honda reliability.

The two main protagonist's teammates could also come into play today, and let's not forget that mathematically Valtteri Bottas is still in with a shout of taking the 2017 crown.

And then there's the battle for the midfield, and while Force India clearly has the edge, Renault receives a much-needed boost in the form of Carlos Sainz.

At the same time, with a couple of seats still to be filled, not least at Williams, what better opportunity for the likes of Massa and Wehrlein to stake a claim.

In terms of tyres, Pirelli has gone a step softer than 2016 when Hamilton won on a two-sto strategy that saw him start on soft, stick with more softs then switch to mediums.

This year the softs, mediums and ultras are available, the usually purple-banded tyre actually pink for this race in honour of breast cancer awareness. A worthy cause.

According to Pirelli, the fastest race strategy theoretically is a two-stopper: two stints on ultrasoft of 18 laps each followed by one stint on supersoft. Second-fastest is also a two-stopper: one stint on ultrasoft (18 laps) plus two stints on supersoft of 19 laps each. Finally, if degradation is lower, a one-stopper could work: one 21-lap stint on ultrasoft, then supersoft to the flag.

Although it is bright, sunny and hot, the wind remains a factor, particularly at T1 and the rest of the first sector.

Another factor that could play a part is track limits, with Charlie Whiting set to stamp down on those drivers taking the proverbial at T19.

Being its first home race since buying the sport, Liberty Media is looking to impress, and other than getting boxing commentator Michael Buffer to introduce the drivers before the anthem, a number of celebrity guests are on hand.

Usain Bolt is to wave the green flag that gives the all clear for the race to begin, the legendary sprinter driven a lap of the circuit by Hamilton in an AMG, the Briton admitting that he wanted to scare the sprinter to death.

Another guest, albeit of Sauber, is Bill Clinton, an odd choice seeing as that Liberty and its owners were generous in their funding of Donal Trump's election campaign. That said, should Hamilton claim the title today, the title of Hilary Clinton's recent tome might make a suitable epitaph for Ferrari's season.

With that in mind, it's worth noting that Sergio Marchionne is here... a fact that is sure to give the Ferrari crew added peace of mind. Not.

Being the US of A, it's all bigger, bolder and louder than elsewhere, and a lot of fun. The fans are clearly up for it and why not, F1 needs America.

Due to the pre-race activities, the pitlane opens fifteen minutes earlier than usual and one by one the drivers head out.

Air temperature is 23 degrees C, while the track temperature is 31 degrees.

Contender for quote of the year goes to Christian Horner who advises Martin Brundle that one of the most powerful men in America is on the grid. "Clinton?" asks Brundle. "Err, no Randall Stephenson, chairman of AT&T," advises Horner.

As for the pre-race announcements, our tweet says it all: "We were wrong, this Michael Buffer thing is worse than Dad Dancing. Way, way worse". By the reaction, we are not alone.

God, it was awful.

Not so the Star Bangled Banner, which was delivered with great emotion. A wonderful rendition.

As they head off on the warm-up lap, most are on ultras. Massa, Ericsson, Stroll, Verstappen, Magnussen and Vandoorne are on supersofts, on the other hand, while Wehrlein is on softs.

Usain Bolt waves the green flag to release the cars on their warm-up lap.

Hamilton is particularly slow on his warm-up lap however, that's his prerogative. Mind games with Vettel, after all the Briton is aware the slow pace will not go down well with the German's tyres.

They're away, and while Hamilton moves over on Vettel there is plenty more track for the German to run to, indeed heading into the first corner, having made a superb start, he has the inside line and the lead.

They get through the first corner, though Sainz runs wide, Ocon getting ahead of Raikkonen and Alonso and Sainz battling. Somewhere in it all, Magnussen has gone off.

Further back, Verstappen takes full advantage of the wide Texas track, and is alongside a locking-up Stroll as they enter T1. Indeed, as the Red Bull dives inside the Williams, the cars are four abreast.

At the end of lap 1, it's: Vettel, Hamilton, Bottas, Ricciardo, Ocon, Raikkonen, Alonso, Sainz, Massa and Perez.

Ricciardo makes a move on the inside of Bottas at T1, the Finn runs wide but fights back and holds off the Australian.

Magnussen pits at the end of lap 1 following his off on the opening lap.