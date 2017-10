United States GP: Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the United States Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Vandoorne: 5 place grid penalty for additional power unit elements

Hartley: 25 place grid penalty for additional power unit elements

Hulkenberg: 20 place grid penalty for additional power unit elements

Verstappen: 15 place grid penalty for additional power unit elements

Magnussen: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver

Stroll: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver

