Cheers!!! F1 refreshed by £12.6m revenue boost from Heineken

The deal which saw Dutch brewing giant finally enter F1 last year as the sport's 'beer partner' boosted the sport's revenues by £12.6m.

The deal, which followed two years of negotiations, saw Heineken finally join the grid at the Italian Grand Prix, and if it had been in place for the entire season would have been worth around £30m.

The Daily Telegraph reports that company filings from Liberty Media reveal that "advertising and sponsorship revenue grew in 2016, primarily driven by a new contract with Heineken."

The deal runs "until 2023 with the possibility of stopping it at 2020", revealed Heineken's senior global brand director, Gianluca Di Tondo.

Like F1, Heineken is seeking to boost sales in markets its currently does not reach, including the United States and "Asia Pacific, where Formula One is big and has plenty of Grands Prix, is very important for Heineken".

Trebles all round.