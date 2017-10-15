McLaren Young Driver, Lando Norris lands Euro F3 crown

Britain's Lando Norris has become the youngest FIA Formula 3 European Champion in history, the 17-year-old claiming this year's title in Germany after a dominant first full season in which he consistently outperformed his more experienced rivals in the 30-race series.

The McLaren Young Driver finished second in yesterday's opening race at Hockenheim to seal the title in what has been a spectacularly successful season.

The BRDC SuperStar went on to net 11th and fourth places in the final two races and will sign off from the F3 category by contesting the Macau Grand Prix next month.

He ultimately secured the outright title by a commanding 53-point winning margin and captured the Rookie "crown" by 89pts.

This latest success means Norris has won every karting and single-seater championship he has contested in full at his first attempt and takes his ultra-impressive tally to nine race wins, 19 podiums from 19 front row starts (including eight pole-positions) plus eight fastest race laps this year.

His title success marks the first time a non-Prema Powerteam driver or non-Mercedes engined car has won either the Formula 3 Euro Series or FIA Formula 3 European Championship since 2010. It's also the first time a British driver has been victorious in either title since Paul di Resta in 2006 and also the first time a Carlin "pilot" has ever won the Driver's "crown" in either series.

"I've been fortunate enough to win a number of championships so far in my career but this is my biggest achievement," said Norris, "I had to work very hard for this title. It's been a fantastically successful year and a season in which it hopefully takes me closer to realising my (Formula One) dream. Carlin gave me a fast, competitive car from the opening event at Silverstone and my thanks go to Trevor (Carlin) and his amazing crew. I'm proud to be the first of its drivers ever to win either the Euro Series or FIA F3 Euro Driver's title.

"I'm loving my role as a McLaren Young Driver, spending time in the simulator at the McLaren Technology Centre and attending some Grands Prix with the team. Winning this (F3) title can only help me become a F1 driver."