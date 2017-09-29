Malaysia GP: Practice notes - Force India

Sergio Perez: "All the interruptions, both this morning and this afternoon, meant it wasn't an ideal day. We missed out on part of our programme so we couldn't prepare as well as we would have liked. The positive is that the pace of the car seems to be there. I am pretty happy with the balance up to now, but there is always some improvement to be found."

Esteban Ocon: "It was a strange day. There was nothing we could do about the weather this morning and in the afternoon the weird incident to Grosjean cost us all some track time. Despite the interruptions, we still managed to complete some good mileage. The car feels quite nice at the moment and I am looking forward to tomorrow. Driving the new cars around here is very enjoyable: they are just so fast around the quick corners. The weather tomorrow will play a big part, but for me it doesn't matter if it's wet or dry. The rain would probably give us some more opportunities, but we have good pace in the dry so I think we will be competitive either way."

Robert Fernley: "It hasn't been the most productive Friday here in Sepang with two shortened sessions. However, it's the same situation for all the teams and our job now is to try and learn as much as we can from the limited running. We made sure to run on the intermediates this morning to be prepared in case we get more rain over the weekend. In the afternoon, the baseline balance of the cars was pretty good and we moved into our test programme to evaluate different parts spread across the two cars. We still have one hour of practice tomorrow morning to fine-tune the cars, but we are in reasonable shape already."