Singapore GP: Practice notes - Mercedes

Lewis finished the morning session in P4 with Valtteri in P6 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Lewis ended the day in P3 in the afternoon session, with Daniel Ricciardo quickest. Both drivers ran the SuperSoft and UltraSoft compound tyres in FP1.

In FP2, Lewis then used the Soft and UltraSoft compound tyres on short and long runs, Valtteri the SuperSoft and Ultrasoft.

Lewis Hamilton: We had a clean day and got through our sessions without problems. It was pretty hot out there, the conditions are pretty awesome to cope with, but the grip on the track is fairly good. We were obviously close with the field today and we have still got some improvements to make with the car. Red Bull seem like they're very strong and they're thereabouts with Ferrari, so we've got some work to do. But nothing is out of reach.

Valtteri Bottas: This was a difficult day for us, I think we are missing some pace. We were making big setup changes between the first and the second session, but still didn't quite find the right setting. There is plenty of work to do from what we learned today. I was struggling with the overall grip and the balance of the car. The car felt quite nervous, so it's not so easy to trust the car when you push. That's the main thing we need to work on so that I can build up my level of confidence.

James Allison: In terms of the programme, it was a clean and straightforward day, but performance-wise a bit more of a mixed bag. Lewis is showing some encouraging pace on the Soft tyre, but we've got a bit more to do on the Qualifying tyre. Valtteri on the other hand had a tough day and we've got some work to do with him to get him up to Lewis' pace. The whole team needs to raise its game a bit overnight to be able to compete on even terms with the Red Bulls.