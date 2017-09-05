Hamilton volunteers for tyre test

Though Pirelli has played down its significance, many believe that part of Ferrari's resurgence this year is down to the fact that Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen played a significant part in tyre testing last year as Pirelli prepared for the new 2017 regulations.

While Vettel, in particular, was a regular participant in the tyre tests, Hamilton opted out feeling there was little benefit.

However, the Briton has revealed that not only will he be taking part in this week's test at Paul Ricard, he volunteered for it.

"I'll be doing a test later this week, which is very rare for me, I'm not a tester," he told reporters in Italy at the weekend.

"I'm looking forward to it," he continued, "I offered to do it, so I'm looking forward to it... kind of."

The two-day test gets underway on Thursday, when Hamilton will drive the mule car fitted with unidentifiable tyre compounds. On Friday, Valtteri Bottas will drive the Mercedes.

There are two further tests scheduled, one in Mexico City following the Mexican Grand Prix, the other at Interlagos following the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Mexico test sees Sauber in action for two days and Force India one, while McLaren is scheduled for both days of the Brazil test… assuming it has engines.

While Pirelli has already signed off on the 2018 constructions, it has until December 1 to decide on compounds.