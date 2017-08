Alonso considering a number of offers

Speaking in the wake of another frustrating qualifying session that saw him eliminated in the final moments of Q2 after he lost power, the Spaniard told reporters that he is considering a number of offers.

On Friday, the German media claimed that the two-time champ is in serious talks with Williams, a move which, if true, could see the Spaniard - not for the first time - jump from frying pan in to the fire.

After several years of progress following a major dip in form between 2006 and 2013, this year has seen the Grove outfit struggling, and as it continues to lose out to Force India is now under threat from Toro Rosso, Haas and an improving Renault.

And while the popular Spaniard, widely regarded as one of the finest talents on the grid, continues to be frustrated by Honda, the general fear is that he will jump ship just as the Japanese manufacturer comes good.

In the wake of another frustrating qualifying session, Alonso was asked about the Williams rumour.

"I received several offers in June and July," he told reporters. "To sixty percent of those offers I say no already, the other forty percent are still on the table.

"I haven't thought about my decision yet," he admitted. "I will wait and I will take the best decision for me and the one that makes me more happy next year.

"I'm very relaxed," he insisted. "I will wait as long as possible to have better and more clear ideas and more clear projects, so let's see."

Having lost Valtteri Bottas to Mercedes, Williams was forced to call on Felipe Massa who retired at the end of last season. Though the Brazilian has had a difficult return, much of the blame for the team's current situation lies with the shortcomings of the FW40.

Asked about the media speculation, Paddy Lowe refused to talk specifically about Alonso, merely saying: You need great drivers and great cars to win races... there's a bit of a chicken and egg thing, the better the car you have, the better the drivers you can attract.

"With a great driver in the team everybody is motivated to work that bit harder," he admitted. "There are lots of great drivers out there and we'll always try and get the best ones we can."

With McLaren due to make a decision on its engine plans for 2018 in the coming weeks, Alonso too is due to announce his plans in the not too distant future.

