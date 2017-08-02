Site logo

Video: The facts behind the Halo

02/08/2017

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the FIA' s F1 Director, Charlie Whiting & Safety Director, Laurent Mekies detailed the extensive R&D and the resulting data that has led to the selection of Halo as the preferred additional frontal cockpit protection system for introduction in the 2018 F1 season.

