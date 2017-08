Kubica steals the show in Hungary

The many fans who have made their way to the Hungaroring to see Robert Kubica take the latest prospective step towards a fairy tale return to F1, will not be disappointed following this morning's session.

Though we know nothing about his fuel loads, what we do know is that other than posting the seventh best time of the session, the Pole completed the most laps.

Indeed, at a time many were questioning whether he would be up to the physicality of the 2017 machines, the Pole completed 74 laps.

Top of the timesheets however was Sebastian Vettel, the German completing 40 laps on his way to posting a 17.124 and then heading off for his summer holiday, handing the car over to teammate Kimi Raikkonen for the final 45 minutes of the morning and the rest of the afternoon.

An uneventful - read no red flags - morning saw Lando Norris finish an impressive second, the Briton, currently second in the European F3 Championship, building on the good form shown by McLaren over the weekend and yesterday.

Despite being late to the party, as it were, Raikkonen was third quickest, ahead of Carlos Sainz who hands the Toro Rosso over to Daniil Kvyat for the afternoon.

Lucas Auer continued to impress as does George Russel, the Briton running the latest version of the Halo device on his Mercedes.

Luca Ghiotto, Santino Ferrucci and Nobuharu Matsushita all quietly got on with the job in hand, the elven drivers completing 573 laps between them.

However, the star of the show is a certain Pole, and on the evidence thus far Mr Kubica is more than up to the job.