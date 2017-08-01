Site logo

Midday Times: Hungaroring 01-08

01/08/2017

This morning's times from the Hungaroring as the second in-season test gets underway.

Midday Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Vandoorne McLaren 34 1:18.370 125.051 mph
Leclerc Ferrari 49 1:18.463 0.093
Bottas Mercedes 71 1:19.423 1.053
Stroll Williams 65 1:19.866 1.496
Mazepin Force India 52 1:19.910 1.540
Russell Mercedes 54 1:20.193 1.823
Latifi Renault 40 1:20.302 1.932
Ferrucci Haas 55 1:21.654 3.284
Verstappen Red Bull 11 1:22.054 3.684
Gelael Toro Rosso 23 1:22.693 4.323
Malja Sauber 45 1:22.969 4.599

