Renault targets double points finish in Hungary

Emboldened by Nico Hulkenberg's drive to sixth at Silverstone, equalling the French team's best finish since it returned to the sport as a constructor, team boss Cyril Abiteboul is targeting a double points finish in Hungary which will see the team leapfrog Haas and Toro Rosso in the standings.

"We have shown at Silverstone that we are continuing to improve," said the Frenchman. "Chassis developments, in particular the new floor, proved to be positive exemplified from Nico's eight points and both cars showing strong qualifying pace.

"It's critical to back up this improvement with both cars finishing in the top ten in Hungary," he continued, "we want to finish the first half of the season on a positive note. To achieve this, we need to put behind our reliability problems. We know our situation and the areas which require more attention.

"Our targets remain unchanged," he insisted, "we want to be sixth by the end of play on 30th July and fifth by the end of the season. A double-points finish is well within our reach."

However, while Hulkenberg added another 8 points to the team's tally, teammate Jolyon Palmer didn't even make it to the grid, the Briton suffering a hydraulics issue on the formation lap, subsequently found to be down to a faulty O ring.

"He was in a good position on the grid in eleventh at his home race and was well on course to be in contention for his first points of the season, thus it's a disappointment," admitted the Frenchman.

While the team is seeking to improve reliability, Palmer is playing his own part.

"I have burnt the unlucky underpants," said the Briton, "so they are now out of the way!

"I'm not superstitious," he added, "but you have to say this run of bad luck has to end."

Besides new underpants, the Briton will also have the new floor which was successfully validated by teammate Hulkenberg at Silverstone.