Mallya to face further charges?

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard today that Force India owner Vijay Mallya could face further charges as banks in India seek to recover $1.4bn owed by Kingfisher Airlines.

Mallya was arrested in April on behalf on the authorities in India who are seeking to have him extradited having fled the country for the UK last year.

Mallya's lawyer, Ben Watson, told the court that further charges are expected along with a second bid for extradition.

There will be a further hearing in July, a week ahead of the British Grand Prix, with the full extradition hearing scheduled for December.

Mallya has denied all the charges against him.