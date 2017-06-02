Button to contest Suzuka 1000km

Team Mugen has announced that Jenson Button will join the team for a one-off race in the Super GT Series, GT500 class.

The 2009 F1 world champion, who made a one-off return to the grid to contest the Monaco GP last week, will drive a Honda NSX-GT at the Suzuka 1000km, Round 6 of the SUPER GT series (August 27). The Briton will partner regular drivers Hideki Mutoh and Daisuke Nakajima.

Button will take the opportunity to drive the NSX-GT for the first time at Suzuka for two days of tyre testing next week (6-7 June).

The Suzuka 1000km is the longest-running car race in Japan, held annually since 1966. 2017 will be the last time Suzuka will host the race as a new endurance event is planned for 2018 and beyond.

"After driving an NSX Concept-GT at Honda Racing 'Thanks Day' last December, I became interested in racing in Super GT," said Button. "I spoke with Honda and they have given me the chance to race at the Suzuka 1000km.

"As an F1 driver and a member of Team Mugen, I will push to win. I am very much looking forward to racing in front of my Japanese fans again."

"We are delighted to confirm that Jenson will be driving for Team Mugen," added Nagataka Tezuka, Team Director. "He is an extremely talented and experienced driver, and we hope he will have a great race.

"Hideki Mutoh, Daisuke Nakajima, and Jenson Button is an exciting and formidable driver line-up and we are confident the team will be able to show its best performance at the final ever Suzuka 1000km."