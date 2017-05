Button hit with grid penalty

Jenson Button has been hit with a 15-place grid penalty for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

The Briton, who is standing in for Fernando Alonso this weekend as the Spaniard contests the Indy 500, was handed the penalty after Honda opted to change the Turbocharger and MGU-H on his car, in both cases the 5th elements used this season.

The penalty comprises a 10-place drop for the Turbocharger and 5-places for the MGU-H.

Earlier this morning, Honda revealed that following Thursday's sessions an issue was discovered on Button's MGU-H so the decision was taken to change it and the Turbocharger.

The Japanese manufacturer also changed the ICE (internal combustion engine), MGU-K, MGU-H and turbocharger on Vandoorne's car but these were "scheduled in order to control the mileage".

While the MGU-K was new, it is 'only' the Belgian's third element of the year, while the other elements were used in previous races so there is no penalty.

However, the McLaren driver has a three-place penalty following his clash with Felipe Massa during the Spanish Grand Prix.