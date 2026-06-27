Austrian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Pirelli

George Russell will start from pole position on Sunday at the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg. The Mercedes driver set a time of 1:06.113 in the final qualifying segment, more than two tenths quicker than Charles Leclerc, who posted the second-fastest lap. Lewis Hamilton claimed third with a 1:06.408.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli will line up fourth on Sunday. Max Verstappen will start fifth, despite an incident on his final flying lap. His initial attempt was nonetheless enough to secure that grid position.

Russell was the fastest driver of the day and set his best time on the C5 compound. The Briton used four sets of Soft tyres during qualifying, setting the quickest lap in the final attempt on a new set. The compound proved to be the best option for a single flying lap.

The top five drivers in qualifying used Soft tyres exclusively in the third free practice session as well, in preparation for qualifying. Russell was also quickest in FP3 with a 1:07.096. Antonelli set the second-fastest time, delivering his best performance during a second run on the same set of tyres.

High temperatures are expected again at the Red Bull Ring tomorrow, as was already the case today. Today, the maximum air temperature reached 36°C, while track temperature peaked at 53°C during qualifying.

The Pirelli Pole Position Award was presented by Dominik Paris. The Italian alpine skier is a world champion in the super-G from Are 2019 and a World Cup winner in the same discipline. At the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games, he won a bronze medal in the downhill.

Dario Marrafuschi: "Tomorrow once again looks set to deliver an interesting race from a strategic perspective. According to our simulations, two-stop strategies are the competitive options. As already seen yesterday, the Medium and Hard compounds exhibit similar degradation over long runs and can therefore be considered interchangeable, with a slight grip advantage for the yellow tyre.

Starting on the C4, teams that still have two sets of Hard available could complete the race using both. Alternatively, those who have saved two sets of Medium may choose to run the C3 in the middle stint and fit a new set of C4 towards the end.

Some teams also tested the Soft in long runs today, perhaps indicating a possible use at the start, taking advantage of the extra grip. Still considering a two-stop option, its replacement could come between laps 14 and 20, barring neutralisations, switching to Medium before finishing on Hard.

There is, however, a three-stop option, again starting on the Soft, which, if well executed, could prove effective. By exploiting the strong undercut at Spielberg, some drivers may choose to anticipate their rivals with a very early first stop and then use all three available compounds over the remainder of the race.

This strategy is around a couple of seconds slower when factoring in traffic and the overtaking required, but in clean air it is actually quicker than the two-stop. Some teams may therefore be willing to take the gamble. After all, the memory is still fresh of how Hamilton secured victory in Barcelona with a similar move."