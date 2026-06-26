Antonelli continues to set Spielberg pace

Ahead of today's second session, the air temperature is 32 degrees C, while the track temperature is 48 degrees. The weekend has been declared a heat hazard event.

As a reminder, in terms of updates, McLaren has a new Rear Corner and Rear Wing. The rear brake duct inlet has been revised, targeting an improvement in local flow conditioning and resultant gain in aerodynamic load generated around the rear corner, while the rear wing - the Woking team's version of Ferrari's 'Macarena' wing - has been modified to deploy the flap to an alternative position in straight line mode resulting in a larger reduction in drag.

Mercedes has a revised Front Suspension and Coke/Engine Cover. The leg fairing angle of attack has been adjusted to improve alignment to onset flow throughout ride height range, resulting in improved flow to the rear of the car, while a narrower on the engine cover rear exit allows more cooling range tuning, biasing more cooling flow to the louvres rather than the rear exit.

Red Bull has a new Sidepod Inlet, Engine Cover, Floor, Rear Suspension, Rear Corner, Rear Wing and Exhaust Tailpipe. The sidepod inlet has been optimised following earlier changes upstream, the inlet has been re-profiled and re-positioned to capture air with good enough pressure for the radiators. Having altered the inlet, the consequence was then to re-optimise the sidepod profiles simultaneously matching the updated floor at the junction line. There are also minor changes to the central engine cover and cooling louvres. The floor sees a further iteration of optimisation to compliment the new sidepod inlet, extending to the forward floor and then to the sidepod all to generate more local load and extract performance. As part of the sidepod revision, a floor board change was also accomplished to offer another iteration of design to improve the downstream conditions for the sidepod and beyond. Revisions to the rear suspension fairings are to better match the upstream conditions and maintain flow stability whilst extracting more local load. The rear corner has been revised for the rear suspension fairings and

attendant winglets. In terms of the rear wing, given the pylons now by regulation contact the mainplane underside, the interface is sensitive and revised with pylon changes to the same element profiles seeking to extract more load and at least maintain flow stability. Finally, a subtle re-positioning of the tailpipe has enabled the last portion, which is regulated to circulated and within a limited angle range to have greater overlap with the one permitted supporting bracket to extract more local load.

Ferrari has a new Front Wing Endplate, RV Tail, Floor Board and Mirror stay. The revised front wing endplate features a new diveplane and new footplate vane arrangement, a further step applied to the new geometry introduced in the previous race in Spain, consolidating the original flow features and performance objectives of this front wing. The remaining new parts are free practice test items, they are not track specific and are focused on data gathering and correlation exercise.

Racing Bulls have a new Exhaust Tailpipe and Diffuser. The tailpipe position helps with the flow management around the rear of the car, allowing the rear wing to perform efficiently, while further refinement of the diffuser trailing edge devices, provides improved aerodynamic flow conditioning at the back of the car.

Haas has a new Front Corner and Cooling Louvres. The FBD geometry has been refined to provide a smoother flow path, reducing local losses and improving downstream flow quality towards the rear of the car. The revised scoop configuration required a concurrent optimisation of the suspension leg fairings to preserve aerodynamic efficiency. Meanwhile, the circuit-specific operating conditions required an additional increase in cooling capacity, achieved through the introduction of two additional apertures on the upper surface of the sidepod.

Audi has a new Front Wing, Front Corner, Floor, Rear Corner, Rear Suspension, Beam Wing and Rear Wing. The updated endplate design leads to local load gain and improves flow structures and characteristics of the car, while for this event a rearrangement of the lower deflector's stays is introduced to improve local flow conditions on the front corner. The new rear floor design will result in a load improvement at the rear of the car, also altering rear axle load characteristic. In combination with the rear floor update the rear deflector geometries have been adapted to manage the new flow conditions at the rear. The new rear wing design results in improved local load at the rear axle together with complimenting the updated flow conditions from floor development.

Alpine has a new Front Wing, Front Wing Endplate, Nose, Front Corner and Diffuser. Evolution of the front wing design as part of the French team's in-season development, should deliver incremental aerodynamic gains and improve flow management. The front wing endplate has been part of the redesign to improve downstream flow control and enhance overall aerodynamic efficiency, while the nose has been updated to better integrate the new front wing design and deliver better aerodynamic performance across the front end. The front corner has been redesigned to work alongside the updated front wing, improving the flow management and aerodynamic efficiency. Finally, an aero winglet has been added to improve local flow management and deliver efficient aerodynamic load towards the rear end.

Cadillac has a new Sidepod Inlet, Engine Cover, Sidepod / Coke, Cooling Louvres, Mirror Stay, Roll Hoop Leg Fairings, Floor Bib, Floor Leading Edge, Diffuser and Beam Wing. The sidepod inlet has been reprofiled and enlarged as part of a broader bodywork update, increasing the intake area to efficiently increase power unit cooling capacity. The engine cover has been updated as part of wider bodywork update to facilitate increase in power unit cooling capacity whilst also improving flow quality to the rear of the car. The sidepod top deck has been resurfaced to facilitate increased power unit cooling capacity, with updated coke profile to improve flow quality to rear corners and suspension. The mirror stays have been updated to improve flow conditioning to the rear of the car, minimising losses and improving rear aerodynamic load across the range of operating conditions and attitudes. The roll hoop stays have been reprofiled to improve aerodynamic stability and therefore improve the flow conditioning to the rear of the car across a wider range of yaw angles. The bib and keel geometry has been updated to increase local load and improve flow conditioning to the rear of the car and diffuser, while the floor leading edge surfaces and devices have been resurfaced and updated to generate more local load and improve the flow quality to the rear of the car and diffuser. The rear floor and diffuser surfaces have been updated to generate more aerodynamic load at the rear of the car whilst retaining favourable characteristics throughout the car's operating envelope. Finally, the beam wing has been updated as part of the wider floor update, to increase load aerodynamic load at the rear of the car.

Since FP1, the FIA has confirmed that both drivers at Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin have taken on new internal combustion engines, along with Hadjar.

Hadjar and Norris missed much of this morning's running due to technical issues, while there were problems for Verstappen and Perez also, the Mexican stopping on track at the end of the hour and causing it to be red-flagged.

Antonelli edged out his Mercedes teammate, with Piastri hard on their heels.

Leclerc was one of several drivers to hand his car over to a third/reserve driver, which means that only now will we get some sort of basic pecking order.

As ever, track limits are a problem here, with Turns 1, 3 and 10 proving particularly problematic.

is first out, followed by his Audi teammate Bortoleto, one of those who gave up his car this morning. They are followed by Colapinto, Gasly and Lawson.

As more drivers emerge it is a mixture of hards and mediums.

In no time at all there are 17 drivers on track.

"I've got no power," reports Albon. He is told to pit.

Bortoleto posts a 10.927 but Gasly responds with a 10.746.

A 9.135 puts Hadjar top while Verstappen posts a 9.242.

Quickest in all three sectors, Norris crosses the line at 8.000. Teammate Piastri posts an 8.249.

"I sit completely different in the car," complains Verstapepn, "what **** is this?"

As Antonelli goes third (8.342), Russell is out of his car which is being worked on.

Lindblad's car is also the subject of some frantic activity.

As Hamilton goes fourth, Perez reports that he has the same problem as earlier. He stops at Turn 6.

The VSC is deployed.

"I need to box," says Verstappen. "You need to take my seat out, this is crazy."

Bottas complains that he doesn't feel right in his car either.

As the VSC is withdrawn, with 44 minutes remaining, Russell heads out.

Ocon improves to fourteenth, while teammate Bearman goes seventh and Bortoleto ninth.

Verstappen and Russell are almost racing, the Dutchman posting a 9.272 to go sixth. Russell subsequently goes fourth with an 8.416.

Colapinto kicks up a great cloud of dust as he gets well out of shape in Turn 6.

Norris spins at Turn 3, bringing out the yellows. Replay shows him losing the rear after carrying too much speed into the corner.

An 8.974 puts Lindblad seventh, just behind Hamilton. Leclerc is currently ninth.

From out of nowhere, Antonelli produces a 7.657 to go top by 0.343s.

With 32 minutes remaining, Hulkenberg, Albon and Bottas switch to softs.

Hulkenberg improves to seventh.

More problems for Cadillac as Bottas reports "smoke in the cockpit". His car also appears to be bottoming.

Piastri is the first of the big guns to fit the red-banded rubber. Quickest in the final two sectors he goes top by 0.406s.

Hamilton (softs) goes second with a 7.611.

On mediums, and clearly battling his car, Norris goes second with a 7.339, just 0.088s off his teammate's soft pace.

The Mercedes pair are both on softs, Antonelli posts a 7.209 and Russell a 7.739 to go fifth.

Leclerc goes sixth with a 7.855.

Drivers continue to push their luck in terms of track limits.

Following a brief pit stop, Antonelli heads out again and immediately improves to 7.014s.

"You see, this is the story of Turn 3 today," says Hadjar after doing well to prevent the rear snapping out. Verstappen reports similar issues in the same corner.

As attention turns to Sunday, the drivers switch back to the hards and mediums.

"Too much understeer," reports Hamilton. He is currently fifth and his teammate eighth.

In the final moments Hamilton and Hulkenberg revert to the red-banded rubber.

"I need the car to give me more power," demands Hadjar.

"Can we cool the brakes," Norris is urged. "Yes, I think they've been on fire for the last five minutes," he replies.

"It smells horrible in here, like brakes and hotness," says Lawson.

The session ends. Antonelli is quickest, ahead of Piastri, Norris, Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Hadjar, Leclerc, Lawson and Bortoleto.

Gasly is eleventh, ahead of Lindblad, Bearman, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Colapinto, Albon, Sainz, Alonso, Stroll, Bottas and Perez.