Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Race team notes - Cadillac

The Cadillac Formula 1® Team has finished the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix with Checo Perez in 14th position overall following an intense race at the Spanish track.

The finish - Checo's best official finishing position this year - comes following 66 laps of strategic tire management. Valtteri Bottas retired on lap 15 as a precaution.

Cadillac Formula 1® Team will be out in action in just two weeks at round eight of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship™, the Austrian Grand Prix, with the British Grand Prix one week later.

Checo Perez: "Barcelona is the kind of circuit that exposes weaknesses, and from that point of view it gave us a very clear picture of what we need to improve. Every race we finish gives us valuable data and helps us better understand our limitations, particularly over the longer stints. It won't be fixed overnight, but we've got updates coming in Austria that should help us make a step forward, with more developments planned after that. The important thing is that we understand the direction we need to take, and I'm confident we can keep making progress and move closer to the midfield fight over the next few races."

Valtteri Bottas: "It's been a tough weekend with several issues on my side of the garage. We had to stop the car in today's race as a precaution. There are still positives to take as we seem to be a bit closer to the midfield in Qualifying and my pitstop was great. It's good that we now have one weekend without a race, which presents the opportunity for us to get on top of these issues back at the factory. This is all part of the journey we're on, so we'll continue to look forward."

Graeme Lowdon, Team Principal: "Going into the weekend we knew that Barcelona would be a much tougher track for us, reflecting where we are on pace right now. We nevertheless gave it every shot to race with the cars in front and achieve track position wherever possible. Checo continues our record of getting one car to the finish every time out, but sadly Valtteri experienced an issue early on and we retired from a precautionary standpoint. We now head to Austria, which will be a very different track yet again, but with some upgrades to come we are hopeful of continuing the solid progress demonstrated this year."