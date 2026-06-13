Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson: "I'm pretty happy with today. We had a really strong Qualifying session and managed to put together a solid lap when it mattered most.

"It's disappointing for Arvid, as we definitely had the potential to get both cars into Q3, but there are still plenty of positives for the team to take from today. Our pace has been slightly better than we expected, which is encouraging, and now the focus is on continuing to build on that heading into tomorrow. There's a great opportunity to add more points to the board, but it won't be straightforward. The race is going to be tough with the high tyre degradation around this circuit, so managing the tyres and executing everything correctly will be key. We'll keep our heads down, focus on our job, and see what we can achieve."

Arvid Lindblad: "I'm a little disappointed with today's result as we had an unfortunate end to Q2. I had to abort my last push lap due to not having any deployment going to T1, however I was already two seconds off by that time, so there was nothing more we could do. That being said, the car has been strong all weekend and fast in every session, so I want to give full credit to the team for the brilliant job they've done. Looking ahead to tomorrow, we expect a long race with at least two stops due to high tyre degradation. There are definitely points on the cards with plenty of opportunities during the race, so it will be important to make the most out of that and extract everything from the car."

Mattia Spini - Head of Trackside Engineering: "The car has shown strong pace so far on this high-speed circuit, following a similarly competitive performance at recent lower-speed tracks. It gives us confidence that the package is working well across very different circuit characteristics.

"Yesterday, our short-run pace looked good, but we saw higher tyre degradation than expected during the long runs, so the overnight work focused on improving our race performance. In FP3, the programme was centred on Qualifying preparation. We made some final set-up adjustments across sessions, and both drivers delivered competitive first laps in Q1, which allowed us to save a new set of tyres for Q2, when maximum performance was needed to progress into Q3.

"Unfortunately, Arvid had a technical issue that prevented him from completing his second attempt in Q2. Liam made it through to Q3, where he ran only on used tyres, saving a new Soft for the race. He did a strong job to qualify at the front of the midfield, ahead of Hülkenberg, who was on the same tyre strategy.

"Our focus now turns to the race. We expect it to be a demanding one for both drivers and engineers. Managing tyre degradation while maintaining competitive pace will be key, but we have both cars in a position to fight for points."