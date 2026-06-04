Ben Sulyem "committed" to bringing back V8s

FIA president, Mohammed ben Sulayem, has reiterated his commitment to bringing naturally aspirated V8 engines back to F1.

"I am committed to bringing V8s back to Formula 1," he confirmed in a post on social media. "Ideally by 2030, but certainly by 2031 as part of the next FIA regulations cycle," he added.

"V8s are lighter, simpler and more cost-effective," he continued, "while sustainable fuels mean they can remain aligned with our environmental ambitions. Most importantly, they bring back the unique, visceral sound that fans around the world associate with Formula 1."

The Emirati believes the sport will benefit on three counts, these being; cost reduction, a simplification of the rules and a better experience for fans.

This week's meeting of the F1 Commission failed to see any agreement on the rules for next season, so looking ahead to the next decade might seem somewhat ambitious.

However, Audi, which was mainly attracted to the sport due to its commitment to hybrid, appears willing to listen to proposals.

"Audi will be collaborative to the discussion," said Mattia Binotto. "Audi is part of Formula 1 and is willing to remain in Formula 1 for long. So certainly we will be a part, and I would say a proactive, positive part of the discussion, making sure that we identify and define the proper regulation for the future.

"Formula 1 will remain the pinnacle of the technology because that's part of the DNA," he added. "Whether the format is V6 or V8, I don't think that's somehow a detail. At the end, certainly for Audi, high efficiency engines are important. But on the other side, and I think that's one of the elements of the FIA president's proposal, we need to reduce the cost of the power unit."