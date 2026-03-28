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Japanese Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
28/03/2026

Times from today's qualifying session for the Aramco Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Antonelli Mercedes 1:28.778 146.323 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:29.076 0.298
3 Piastri McLaren 1:29.132 0.354
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.405 0.627
5 Norris McLaren 1:29.409 0.631
6 Hamilton Ferrari 1:29.567 0.789
7 Gasly Alpine 1:29.691 0.913
8 Hadjar Red Bull 1:29.978 1.200
9 Bortoleto Audi 1:30.274 1.496
10 Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:30.319 1.541
11 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.262
12 Ocon Haas 1:30.309
13 Hulkenberg Audi 1:30.387
14 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:30.495
15 Colapinto Alpine 1:30.627
16 Sainz Williams 1:31.033
17 Albon Williams 1:31.088
18 Bearman Haas 1:31.090
19 Perez Cadillac 1:32.206
20 Bottas Cadillac 1:32.330
21 Alonso Aston Martin 1:32.646
22 Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.920

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