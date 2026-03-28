Japanese Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Aramco Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Antonelli Mercedes 1:28.778 146.323 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:29.076 0.298 3 Piastri McLaren 1:29.132 0.354 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.405 0.627 5 Norris McLaren 1:29.409 0.631 6 Hamilton Ferrari 1:29.567 0.789 7 Gasly Alpine 1:29.691 0.913 8 Hadjar Red Bull 1:29.978 1.200 9 Bortoleto Audi 1:30.274 1.496 10 Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:30.319 1.541 11 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.262 12 Ocon Haas 1:30.309 13 Hulkenberg Audi 1:30.387 14 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:30.495 15 Colapinto Alpine 1:30.627 16 Sainz Williams 1:31.033 17 Albon Williams 1:31.088 18 Bearman Haas 1:31.090 19 Perez Cadillac 1:32.206 20 Bottas Cadillac 1:32.330 21 Alonso Aston Martin 1:32.646 22 Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.920