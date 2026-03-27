Japanese Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I had two opposites today and we went from one extreme to another, which ultimately affected our lap time.

"We made a few changes in between sessions: we tried to crack one thing and then something different came up, which was quite difficult to solve. We just need to understand our issues a bit more and where they are coming from. We were lacking a bit of balance and grip and now there is quite a lot of work to be done to understand why we are having these problems. It is also about understanding why we are that far off on Sector 1 and in the medium to high speed. We will work on this overnight, but I don't think it is a particularly easy fix."

Isack Hadjar: "Today wasn't our best day, we struggled with the balance and grip in both sessions and that made it hard to put together the laps we would've wanted. For FP2 we made a step up in the feel of the car but were a little further away in lap time. I'm not as comfortable in the car as I'd like to be, but I'm sure that ahead of tomorrow we can turn things around and get ourselves in better shape for Qualifying."

Paul Monaghan: "You can see from our pace that the car isn't performing to the usual standards that we set ourselves and the overall lap time is not good. It has been quite challenging, but we've identified some things that are wrong with the car and we particularly need to work to correct the balance and the grip. Now it is a case of confirming all the issues and understanding them enough to be able to make effective changes ahead of tomorrow. Geometrically, the upgrades we brought are quite big so thank you to everyone at the factory for getting them here as that was a mighty effort. These are working but now we have to fix the other aspects of the car. Like always, we will try and figure out what has gone wrong and work to understand the issues, fix them and send the car out tomorrow."