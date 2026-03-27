Japanese Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Angelos Tsiaparas, Chief Engineer: "Overall a very productive Friday.

"We got through most of our programmes and there were some very interesting test items as well that arguably helped move us forward, and we made a few setup changes between FP1 and FP2 which moved us in the right direction. We are starting to understand the car a bit better now we are at the third race and how to extract the maximum potential out of it, and we will see in Qualifying whether that moves us up the competitive order."

Alex Albon: "That's Friday done with. I think more of a positive day today than the last two weekends. We have to be realistic in that I think that's probably a bit stronger than where we're going to be tomorrow, but at least on the positive side the car is feeling better. We've corrected some issues and, also with setup, we've found something a bit more interesting in FP2. We're chipping away and going in the right direction."

Carlos Sainz: "It was tough to get everything out of the car today but we had decent pace in the short runs during FP2. We seem to be more competitive over one lap, but we're struggling with race pace in the high fuel runs. Tonight, we'll look at what we can change with the setup to find some performance and hope to make some progress before Qualifying."