Bearman closing on race ban

Oliver Bearman risks becoming the second driver to take a race ban following his clash with Carlos Sainz in Monza.

Sainz attempted to overtake the Haas driver on the outside into Turn 4 and had his front axle ahead of the front axle of the other car at the apex, thereby earning the right to the racing line.

Bearman defended his position on the inside instead of giving up the position caused a collision. The stewards determined that the Haas driver was predominantly at fault and applied the standard penalty for such incidents, a 10 second time penalty and 2 penalty points, bringing his total for the 12 months to 10.

With the first of his current points expiring on 1 November, Bearman faces having to go four races without any further misdemeanours.

"I need to have a look," he told reporters at race end, "but it's a shame because we were having a good race.

"(I was) definitely in the points," he added, "I was right behind Bortoleto, in front of Hajar. So I think we easily hade points on offer today.

"I haven't seen the incident. It's tough until you watch it back without emotion."

"I think I left a car's width on the inside," said Sainz, "and I think that's why the stewards gave him a penalty.

"I braked extremely late on the outside," he added. "I don't think the guy on the inside could have braked any later. I think he did, and that's what created the collision.

"It's just typical Monza incident," the Spaniard admitted. "One of the two needs to back out. I was in front at the apex, he decided not to back out of the move and created that collision. Typical Monza."

Ironically, the previous driver to take a race ban was Kevin Magnussen at Baku last year, and it was reserve Bearman who replaced him.

