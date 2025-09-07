Italian Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "We just didn't have the pace to challenge today - one of the few weekends this year where we've not quite had the pace to win. But it was still a good race, and I enjoyed it.

"I did everything I could today. I had a good fight at the start - it's always a good fight with Max [Verstappen]- but he came out on top, and they deserved it this weekend. There wasn't a lot more I could do, second was the best we could achieve."

Oscar Piastri: "A trickier day for us. There were quite a few learning points from the first part of the race and also towards the end. It's inherently quite a unique track, so there are some things that we can improve on for next year and other low downforce tracks later in 2025.

"In terms of the call to swap, ultimately it was fair. We have things to discuss, as we always do with these sorts of racing situations. It's now time to refocus ahead of Baku."

Andrea Stella: "Today's Italian Grand Prix was a close and competitive race that ultimately came down to car pace around Monza. We saw this reality in Qualifying, and then also with the added layer of there being no degradation advantage for the team in the first stint of the race, from there it was going to be challenging to achieve a victory.

"We also saw the values and principles we have in our team culture, with Oscar giving the position back to Lando before they were allowed to race again until the Chequered Flag.

"Overall, P2 and P3 is not a bad result at a circuit we knew wouldn't necessarily suit our car. We finish the final European double-header with more important and valuable points in both Championships. Thank you to the entire team trackside and back in Woking for their continued support and effort so far this season."

