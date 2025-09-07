Ricciardo confirms retirement from motorsport

Daniel Ricciardo uses announcement of new role with Ford to confirm his retirement from racing.

The Australian, who contested 275 grands prix with Hispania, Red Bull, Renault, McLaren and Racing Bulls in its various guises, and became one of the sport's true personalities, especially once Drive to Survive gained popularity, has been named Global Ford Racing Ambassador for Ford Racing, which was previously known as Ford Performance.

"I wanted to write you all a quick note to coincide with some exciting news," says the Australian in the official announcement of his new role. "While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high, and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador.

"I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford's customers," he adds.

"So why now, and why me? When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports. For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime.

"I was thinking back to my core memories with Ford. First, when I purchased a Raptor back in 2017 before I even owned a home in the US. Priorities, am I right? Then, shortly after Ford announced it was partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing, I came over to Dearborn and met senior leaders like Jim Farley (we had a ton of fun and a lot of laughs) but also had the chance to peek behind the curtain and see what was happening within your design department. Damn impressive. I then visited the team in Cologne later that summer and had a great time meeting employees, watching a live crash test, and answering questions in a Town Hall.

"Throughout all these occasions, Ford and its employees' passion for motorsports was very apparent. But what excites me most is how you all continue to find ways of having fun while innovating. Ford has built a proper business around motorsport and is using it to bring new technologies to your road cars. And nothing brings that to life better than the beloved Raptor.

"Taking my bias for "American-made" and deep love for trucks out of the equation, Raptor is becoming a global powerhouse. I'm one of thousands of happy customers. Some of my favourite memories are road tripping behind the wheel of my Raptor, and I can't wait to add to my existing Raptor ownership, plus meet the customers who are equally passionate about their vehicles.

"I couldn't be more excited for all the amazing drives ahead with Ford and for all the incredible projects Ford Racing has in its pipeline. From F1 to Dakar and from Le Mans to Bathurst, few companies have been at this for as long as you guys have. From what I have seen, we have an incredible future ahead, and I am so proud to be joining the team.

"So, here's to the fun, the laughs, and the memories that lie ahead."

It's understood that Ricciardo, who won 8 grands prix over the course of fourteen seasons, having previously won the 2008 Formula Renault WEC and 2009 British F3 championships, will not be involved in the project linking Ford with Red Bull.

Highly talented, Ricciardo was seen by many as a potential champion, but other than a number of questionable decisions in terms for whom he chose to drive, a situation not helped by the politics at Red Bull, he never appeared to have the killer instinct of the likes of former teammate Max Verstappen, but then that is perhaps why he remains so popular.

