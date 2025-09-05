Italian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Carlos Sainz: Today has been a positive day and we seem to have good pace.

There are still a few areas which I'd like to finetune, so I can feel a bit more comfortable throughout a few of the corners, but it's good to have decent pace across both long and short runs. We'll do some work on the setup tonight and hopefully we can carry this good form the rest of the weekend.

Alex Albon: Honestly, it's been quite a tricky day with our big run plan, but we did get through everything. The cars are quick, and we had reasonable race pace today, so we're in a good place; we just need to make sure that we carry that through to tomorrow. I think we have sweet spots and we've seen that time and time again this year. Our outlaps and getting the tyres working in the window is going to be tricky, so we just need to make sure we can execute what we want to do. I think this weekend we have the ability to score some good points. We've traditionally been on top of the midfield here and I think we can do that again.