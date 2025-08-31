Dutch Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: Well done to Alex. He made a brilliant start, putting himself right up behind Carlos and taking opportunities as they came his way.

It was well executed by the team, the strategy and pit stops were on point, and it's great to see Alex getting really everything out of the package that we could today. Carlos didn't put a foot wrong this weekend. He qualified brilliantly and was racing at the front and I'm confident that without the incident with Lawson, he would have been in contention for P5. From my view, that was a racing incident and didn't warrant a penalty. It's something we'll review with the FIA to understand better how we go racing going forward.

Alex Albon: I think today was a perfect race. We had a really strong start and then there was a lot of crashes that helped us. I don't know why there was so much chaos, but we kept it clean and had a good race. We were hoping for rain, and in terms of race strategy it didn't look like it was going to be a fun race at all, but I think we made it for ourselves with that strong start. By being P10 by lap 1, it put us in contention for the rest of the race. We kept it on track and picked up the pieces of what went on around us and got that P5. I'm happy to get some good points especially because with Isack finishing P3, it is important for the championship.

Carlos Sainz: It's tough coming back after the summer break to another race like this. I've been on form all weekend so to be involved in such an incident, that ultimately ruined my race and cost points for the team is incredibly frustrating. I was on the outside trying to put Liam off-line for the upcoming corners, but there was plenty of space and I didn't do anything strange. The penalty, as far as I'm concerned, is inexplicable. We'll review it with the stewards to understand how this decision was reached. Monza is around the corner, so we'll regroup, keep focused and keep pushing.