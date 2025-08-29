Dutch Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Carlos Sainz: It was a bit of a broken FP2 today, as every time I tried to finish a push lap, we had a Yellow or Red Flag on track.

The pace was promising, and we made a good step between sessions, so I'm pleased with today. For tomorrow, somewhere in the top ten feels possible, so we'll need to make sure we stay on it and focused throughout the entire weekend.

Alex Albon: It's easy to get caught around here with the gusts of wind but fortunately, it seems to only be the front wing that was damaged, so the car is looking okay. We hit the ground running in FP1 and we then made some changes going into FP2, but we didn't get enough laps in to test if they worked or not. Looking at tomorrow, I wouldn't mind rain, but I don't think we have a bad car either, so we'll focus on what we can improve overnight and set our sights on Q3 tomorrow.