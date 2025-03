Thailand's race plans "impressive", says Domenicali

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali has met with Thailand's Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the Southeast Asia Kingdom seeks to host a round of world championship.

Former Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin attended last year's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, at a time Indonesia was also understood to be keen on hosting a grand prix, both countries being hosts to the MotoGP championship which Liberty Media is in the process of buying.

Following his meeting with Paetongtarn, Domenicali issue a brief statement saying that he was delighted to meet with her and her team to discuss plans to host a race in Bangkok.

"I am looking forward to continuing our discussions in the weeks and months ahead," he said.

"I believe that all Thai people will benefit from organising this event," said Paetongtarn as she announced a feasibility study, "whether it is large-scale infrastructure investment, job creation, new income generation, and importing new technologies and innovations."

Thailand is currently represented on the F1 grid by Williams driver Alex Albon, though he is not the first F1 driver from the country.

Between 1950 and 1955, Prince Birabongse Bhanudej Bhanubandh, commonly known as Prince Bira, contested 19 grands Prix driving Gordinis, Connaughts but mostly Maseratis. Finishing 5th in the 1950 Monaco Grand Prix, he also claimed fourth at the subsequent Swiss Grand Prix and the 1954 French Grand Prix. He also contested a number of non-championship F1 races, as well as Le Mans.

A member of the Thai royal family - his grandfather was loosely portrayed in the Hollywood musical The King and I - Bira was also an accomplished sailor and pilot, representing his country in sailing in four editions of The Olympics.

Following his tragic death in London in 1985, a circuit was constructed northeast of Pattaya, which is FIA graded.

There is also the Chang International Circuit in Buriram Province, which opened in October 2014 and was the first FIA Grade 1 and FIM Grade A circuit in Thailand, and has played host to the World Touring Car Championship, the Asian Le Mans Series and the World Superbike Championship.

However, it is understood that the proposed grand prix, which would make its debut in 2028, would take place on a street circuit in Bangkok.