Mandatory two-stops in Monaco

In a bid to spice up what is usually a processional event, this year's Monaco Grand Prix will feature two mandatory pit stops.

The World Motor Sport Council reviewed the previously reported proposal regarding the implementation of a mandatory 2-stop strategy (in both wet and dry conditions) for the event, with the primary intent of improving the sporting spectacle.

Following recent discussions in the F1 Commission, a specific requirement for the event has been approved mandating the use of at least three sets of tyres in the race, with a minimum of two different tyre compounds to be used if it's a dry race.

Local hero, and 2024 race winner, Charles Leclerc has already given his approval to the decision, but admits that the sport must be willing to return to a 'traditional format' if the new format doesn't work.

The mandatory two-stop isn't the only change to the Monaco event, for this year the race has a title sponsor.

Next year, the event, which has a contract until 2031, moves from its traditional May slot to June.