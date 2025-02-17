Wolff seeks to play down expectations of Antonelli

It's important to manage expectations, insists Toto Wolff ahead of Kimi Antonelli's debut season.

Best to whisper it, but at a time media attention in Italy is focussed on Lewis Hamilton's debut with Ferrari, in that same country many are hoping that the man taking the Briton's seat at Mercedes offers hope of the first home grown world champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

For a country so infused with F1, Italy has only provided two world champions, Nino Farina, who won the first ever world championship in 1950 and Ascari who back-to-back titles in 1952 and 1953.

Though born in Italy, 1978 world champion Mario Andretti had moved to the US as a child and when he began racing did so under an American licence.

So, could Antonelli finally bring the title back to Italy?

Well as far as Toto Wolff is concerned, he wants to take it one step at a time.

"It's important to manage expectations," he said, according to RacingNews365. "Everybody's going to think he's going to be on pole in Melbourne and win the race, and as much as we would dream for that, most important is to let him develop."

Of course, the youngster served notice of his intentions on home ground last season, when taking part in FP1 at Monza. Unfortunately, moments after going quickest he went off at the Parabolica, just minutes into the session, such was his eagerness.

"He was on a great lap, that would have astonished many people that weren't so close to Formula 1," said Wolff. "But it was only great until the Parabolica... but he's learning.

"The impressive thing with Kimi is that he's able to learn and continuously develop," he added. "He knows it himself," he continued, referring to the youngster's awareness of the steep learning curve ahead of him.

"I will try to make the best of it all," said the youngster in an interview for his team. "I have the full trust in the team.

"This chance to go racing is not one that happens every day. I feel very privileged," he added. "I am very happy to be with George. He has already shown what he can do and I can learn so much from him.

"Then you have Valtteri and his experience. I am really keen to learn from them both. They can both push me further."