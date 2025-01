Red Bull must up its game or risk losing Verstappen

Helmut Marko has warned that unless Max Verstappen is given a car with which he can battle for the title Red Bull risks losing him.

Though he won a fourth successive title last year, his team slipped to third in the constructor standings.

While the lack of support from his teammate didn't help, the fact is that, other than the Horner saga that threatened to tear the team apart, as the season developed the RB20 proved to be no match for the McLaren and Ferrari.

With the regulations virtually unchanged this year, Helmut Marko fears than unless Red Bull raises its game it risks losing Verstappen whose future at the Austrian team was the subject of intense speculation last year at the height of the Horner saga.

"We have to provide him with a car with which he is able to win under his own steam," the Austrian tells F1-Insider. "It can be one to two-tenths of a second slower than others, but unlike last year's car, it has to be competitive throughout the season and on every track.

"If we don't succeed, there is no reason for Max to stay with us," he warns. "You have to be realistic about that."

Marko's fears are confirmed by Jos Verstappen, who admits that though his son is contracted until 2028, unless he is given a competitive car he will look elsewhere.

"He can stay with Red Bull if he sees a point to it," he said, according to Motorsport Week.

"His goal is still to be able to win races," he added. "If he feels that this is no longer possible at Red Bull, a move is not out of the question."

Toto Wolff held talks with Verstappen's team last summer, but subsequently claimed that "five minutes" after learning of Lewis Hamilton's departure to Ferrari he'd decided to partner Kimi Antonelli with George Russell.

However, as proven in Brazil, for example, Verstappen doesn't need to be in the best car in order to win, and this will not be lost on Red Bull's rivals.

Meanwhile, over at Aston Martin, you can be assured that Adrian Newey and Lawrence Stroll will be keeping a close eye on things.