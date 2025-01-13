Abu Dhabi '21 is proud dad Jos Verstappen's favourite Max moment

Max Verstappen's father, Jos is in no doubt as to what he considers to be the best moment of his son's career.

It is, of course, Abu Dhabi 2021, the race which saw the youngster secure his first title.

While Jos considers it the best moment of his son's motorsport career, for many it remains the nadir, not so much in terms of the four-time world champion, but the way it came about and how, for many, the result, and thereby the title, was manipulated.

Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton had fought a hard fight all season, with numerous controversies along the way, but the events of that December night in the Yas Marina, still hang over the sport like a bad smell that won't go away.

Talking to F1 Insider, when asked what he considered to be the best moment of his son's career, Jos replied: "He was also extremely good in 2023. But of course, it was more difficult for him in 2024 because the car wasn't the best in the field and he always had to drive at the limit, without making mistakes, he did that extremely well.

"He's always given one hundred per cent," he added, "but this year it was more noticeable. This year people have noticed that Max can make the difference compared to others.

"Every title is special and valuable," he continued, "but the best is always the first. Abu Dhabi 2021 was very special, when you win the title on the last lap, you'll never forget it.

"Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton won't like that," he admitted.

Recalling the night, Verstappen said: "I remember sitting in the pits with my son shortly after the race and we reviewed his career in fast-forward. It was an extremely beautiful and emotional moment for both of us.

"As for this year, his race in the pouring rain in Sao Paulo naturally stands out. He had to start from the back in extremely difficult conditions. It was easy to make a mistake, but Max simply drove as if the rain hadn't happened.

"That was special."