His best is yet to come... say's Perez' dad

Sergio Perez' father, Antonio Perez Garibay insists that the best is yet to come from his son.

The former Red Bull driver, who parted ways with the Austrian outfit following a dreadful 2024 season, has put F1 on the back burner for now, spending time with his family as he ponders making a decision about his future later in the year.

Though linked with a potential return with Cadillac, and in a position to provide much needed sponsorship, at present the 34-yer-old's prospects look slim.

Not so, says his father.

"It's going to be wonderful," he tells Soy Motor. "He is the Mexican, the best-known Latin American in the world today, above footballers and celebrities.

"Because in those times, the media didn't touch a Senna, a Fangio, they would be more famous with so many championships won," he adds. "The best version of Checo Perez is yet to come.

"Everybody is going to be very happy and very proud," he continues. "What Checo Perez did until the past was this. What is coming will be historic, I assure you.

"Very big things are coming for the Perez, the only thing I tell you is that we Perez have not left F1."

Christian Horner agrees that Cadillac is likely the best option for the Mexican, the new outfit needing a driver with experience.

"I wouldn't at all be surprised if they went for the experience of someone like Sergio if he wants to decide to continue his career in F1," the Red Bull boss told Talksport.

"If he sits on the sidelines for one year, then of course, as an experienced driver, there can always be new opportunities for him," agreed Helmut Marko, talking to Sport.de.