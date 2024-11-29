Qatar Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It is super tight out there and we lacked pace today.

"We don't really have the balance to attack entry to mid corner, the high speed is okay, but overall our car is just a bit off. P6 isn't where we want to be but was the maximum we could achieve today. It will be tough to fight the cars around me but hopefully we can push a bit more during the Sprint. For Qualifying we will look to improve the situation, but we will see what happens on track tomorrow."

Sergio Perez: "To get my final lap, we were all opening gaps and Charles came through and we were fighting for truck space into turn one and I lost a couple of tenths there, enough to be knocked out unfortunately. It is a shame because I feel we really progressed with the car from P1 to Sprint Qualifying, we have a lot more potential. I think it is going to be tough to come through the field tomorrow, so we will focus hard on the rest of the weekend. In such a short race I don't think there is a lot we can do but we will try our hardest."