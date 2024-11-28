Bottas rules out Red Bull role

Believing that someone at Red Bull doesn't like him, Valtteri Bottas rules out a potential move to Red Bull.

While the Finn hasn't scored a point this season, it is not through a lack of talent or want of trying. Indeed, the former Williams and Mercedes driver has continually impressed despite the poor package at his disposal.

Dropped, along with teammate Guanyu Zhou, by Stake as the Swiss team continues to morph into Audi, Bottas' options are few, certainly as far as a race seat are concerned, though a test and reserve role at Mercedes is entirely possible.

Of course, there is always Red Bull, and whereas Sergio Perez is almost certain to be dropped, there remains doubt as to whether either Yuki Tsunoda or Liam Lawson is fully up to the job of replacing him.

Asked if a role supporting Max Verstappen at the Austrian team might be possible, Bottas was quick to rule out the idea.

"I feel there's some people like Red Bull who don't really like me, so it's a reason not to wait for them," he said. "I don't know. I don't think it's an option, but that's my feeling."

Referring to a return to Mercedes, he said: We've been talking for quite a long time. I'm sure we will catch up again.

"Of course I want to see all the options, but if I look at it, there's many positive things about it. Being back in the Mercedes family, it's a great team, it's a great brand. You can create lots of opportunities for the future.

"So it's a really solid option for me, and actually I'm really grateful that they kind of are willing to take me in the role."

With GM now looking to line up on the grid, and the likes of Mario Andretti admitting that the new team would be looking for an experienced driver and an American, the likes of Bottas will be aware that in order to be considered they need to remain close to the sport, consequently even a reserve role at Mercedes could prove fruitful.