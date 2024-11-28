Schumacher parts company with Mercedes

Mercedes has confirmed that reserve driver Mick Schumacher has chosen to leave his role at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Schumacher joined the team at the start of 2023 and has spent the past two years as reserve driver. Along with his duties in the team's simulator, he has also provided valuable on-track feedback during various tests and races. He has also competed for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship in the past season, scoring the manufacturer's maiden podium in Fuji.

"Mick's hard work, diligence, and determination in his role as reserve driver has been vital for the team over the past two years," said Toto Wolff. "From his work in the simulator, testing of various cars, and being part of the trackside team, we couldn't have asked for any more from him. From day one, he fitted into the team with ease and has become an incredibly well-liked colleague for everyone at Brackley and Brixworth.

"However, Mick is first and foremost a racing driver. We have seen from both his time in F1, and this year with his performances in the World Endurance Championship, that he is a racer of an incredibly high calibre and one that deserves to be competing in the very best championships. As he moves on to his next challenge, I would like to thank Mick personally for his contribution to our team and we all wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

"I am grateful to Toto and the entire Mercedes team for the insight I have gained over these two years," added Schumacher. "They have undoubtedly made me a more experienced racing driver because I have got to know the engineering side better. But watching these cars race and not sitting in the cockpit myself is tough.

"I want to get back to focusing 100% on racing. I want to be fully committed to the sporting side of motorsport. Ultimately, it is racing that you want to do as a driver, it is racing that gives you that feeling you love."