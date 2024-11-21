Hamilton felt like quitting Mercedes after Brazil

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he felt like walking away from Mercedes following the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

The Briton, who finished tenth, earning just one point from a Sprint weekend at his favourite track, issued a cryptic message over his team radio at race end, which had many wondering if he was on the verge of calling it a day.

"If this is the last time I get to perform it was a shame it wasn't great," he told his team, "but I am grateful for you."

Speaking in Las Vegas, two weeks later, Hamilton gave insight into the message.

"In the moment that's how I felt," he told reporters, "like I didn't really want to come back after that weekend.

"But I think that's only natural," he added. "It's frustrating when you have a season like this, which I'm pretty sure I won't have again, or at least I'll work towards not having again.

"It wasn't a great feeling in that moment, but I'm here, I'm standing strong and I'm going to give it absolutely everything for these last few races."

The Briton was asked about comments attributed to Toto Wolff in a new book in which the Austrian said he was glad to see Hamilton move to Ferrari as he believes all drivers have a "shelf life" and therefore wasn't looking forward to the day when he might have to drop the seven-time world champion.

"Honestly, I feel in the best place I've been all year mentally, and considering how bad the last race was, I think that says enough," said Hamilton.

"I'm still here, still fighting and I'm going to continue to push. I've got a team that I genuinely still love, and even though I am leaving, I want to make sure I give them the best I can in these next races.

"If they provide a car that wants to stay on track then hopefully we'll have a better result."