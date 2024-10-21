Site logo

United States Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

21/10/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Pirelli United States Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Sainz Ferrari NM NH
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Norris McLaren NM NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH
Russell Mercedes NH NM
Perez Red Bull NM NH
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH
Lawson RB NH NM
Colapinto Williams NH NM
Magnussen Haas NM NH NM
Gasly Alpine NM NH
Alonso Aston Martin NM UH
Tsunoda RB NM NH
Stroll Aston Martin UH NM
Albon Williams NM NM NH
Bottas Stake UM NH
Ocon Alpine NM NH US
Zhou Stake UM UM NH
Hamilton Mercedes NH

