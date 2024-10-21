United States Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Pirelli United States Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Sainz Ferrari NM NH Verstappen Red Bull NM NH Norris McLaren NM NH Piastri McLaren NM NH Russell Mercedes NH NM Perez Red Bull NM NH Hulkenberg Haas NM NH Lawson RB NH NM Colapinto Williams NH NM Magnussen Haas NM NH NM Gasly Alpine NM NH Alonso Aston Martin NM UH Tsunoda RB NM NH Stroll Aston Martin UH NM Albon Williams NM NM NH Bottas Stake UM NH Ocon Alpine NM NH US Zhou Stake UM UM NH Hamilton Mercedes NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from COTA here.