Williams recruits 10-year-old karter to its Academy

Williams has recruited up-and-coming karting star Lucas Palacio as the newest and youngest addition to its Driver Academy.

The 10-year-old American has been quick to impress in his short career, first taking to the wheel aged just three and winning on his official karting debut in 2020 aged six.

Since that first race, Palacio has continued to outperform his peers, entering the Mini Swift category in 2022 with an age waiver and achieving multiple wins and podiums across championships despite being considerably younger than his competitors. Continuing his impressive rise, he won all three Mini Swift National Championships (USPKS, SKUSA Pro Tour and Stars Championship) a year later.

This year he has graduated to international karting, competing in the WSK Super Master Series where he secured a second overall result, followed by the ACI Italian Championship 60 Mini Class where he finished the series fourth out of 69 drivers.

As the latest talent to join the Williams Racing Driver Academy, Palacio will receive training and guidance to nurture his skills and support his progression in the junior categories of motorsport.

He joins a growing stable of stars of the future that Williams is investing in through the Academy, building on a proud tradition of giving young talent a path into F1 which has most recently seen Academy product Franco Colapinto graduate to an F1 race seat. The Academy supports drivers on every rung of the motorsport ladder, working with them on and off the track to develop the skills necessary to race at the top level.

"This is a dream come true," said the youngster, "to be part of the Williams family. I've always loved racing since the first time I drove a kart so it's amazing to be part of this team. Now I can't wait to get started with James Vowles, Sven Smeets, and everyone at Grove!"

"We're very pleased to announce that Lucas has joined the Academy," added Sporting Director, Sven Smeets. "He's an exciting young talent that has shown promise in his first few years in karting and has progressed quickly for his age. We're looking forward to supporting Lucas as he continues to develop throughout his karting career."