United States Grand Prix: Preview - Stake

Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber will tackle the first race in a busy triple-header starting at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The trio of events will see the team head to the USA, Mexico and Brazil. This tremendous logistical effort asks the best of the team both on and off the track. As Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu prepare for the race, the team will aim to make a step forward and get closer to the positions that matter.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: "After three weeks away from racing, we return to action in Austin. The mini-break was a useful time to regroup and prepare for the three forthcoming races which, as a triple-header spanning such a wide geographical area, are always a testing time for the team in terms of logistics. Back at base in Hinwil, the team has been working hard on the upgrades we are bringing this weekend, a strong testament to our commitment until the final race of the season: it shows that we are not giving up, neither trackside nor at the heart of our operations. The next three races will feature very different track layouts and conditions - we are ready for the challenge ahead, but also to take any opportunities. This will be a Sprint event, so it'll be crucial to maximise the only practice session and ensure we're fully prepared for the rest of the weekend."

Valtteri Bottas: "It's good to be back in Austin; the event itself is always a good time, it's really grown in popularity, and it often produces very spectacular races. I have won from pole here in 2019 and always enjoy my time in the States visiting frequently throughout the year, so I'm looking forward to the weekend ahead. It's been nice to take a small break these past three weeks. I have spent my time training and preparing the next handful of races at the sim, as well as vacationing a little. Now I am refreshed and motivated for the upcoming triple-header. We are bringing new parts this weekend and I'm keen to test them on track and unlock their potential: understanding how they change the car is always a process and we only have one practice session to get on top of them, but it's always a positive development."

Zhou Guanyu: "I have enjoyed racing in Austin over the past few seasons. They do know how to put up a good show here in Texas, and I am looking forward to the weekend ahead. Having some time away from the track after two intense back-to-backs was good, and it allowed me to spend time at the factory, working with the team and in the sim: but now I am eager to get back to racing. Sprint events offer both opportunities and challenges; we'll aim to get the most out of our track time, to come prepared for the weekend ahead, and we'll need to be at our sharpest to make sure we achieve the best possible result. Austin is a track that can spring surprises and where you need to be confident to unlock the full potential. If we get to that level with just one practice session, we can get the most of what the car can offer."