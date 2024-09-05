Organisational changes at Ferrari

As Loic Serra joins Ferrari from Mercedes, the Maranello outfit announces further organisational changes.

Serra's move to Maranello was announced in May, ahead of the shock departure of Enrico Cardile, Serra having previously been Performance Director at Mercedes.

In his new role as Head of Chassis Performance Engineering, Serra was to report directly to Cardile.

Today however, Ferrari confirmed that it has "entrusted" the role of Technical Director Chassis to Serra, the Frenchman set to join the team in October.

Serra will therefore be responsible for the following departments: Chassis Project Engineering, headed up by Fabio Montecchi; Vehicle Performance, headed up by Marco Adurno; Aerodynamics, headed up by Diego Tondi; Track Engineering, headed up by Matteo Togninalli and Chassis Operations, headed up by to Diego Ioverno, who also continues in the role of Sporting Director.

The role of Technical Director Power Unit continues to be assigned to Enrico Gualtieri reporting directly to Fred Vasseur.